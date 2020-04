April 14 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB:

* HAS ACCEPTED TO RECEIVE MONTHLY PAYMENT OF 7%OF QUARTERLY RENTS, CORRESPONDING TO 4% OF RENTAL VALUE, DURING Q2 2020

* HAS NO SIGNIFICANT LOAN MATURITIES BEFORE Q2 2021