April 10 (Reuters) - NPC Resources Bhd:

* MARCH FFB PRODUCTION IN MALAYSIA 9,444.44 MT; MARCH CRUDE PALM OIL IN MALAYSIA 4,226.33 MT

* MARCH FFB PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA 9,395.62 MT; MARCH CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA 2,015.55 MT

* MARCH PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION IN MALAYSIA 1,045.59 MT; MARCH PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA 267.30 MT