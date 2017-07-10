FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NPCI says Rupay card's monthly transaction volume on PoS and e-commerce stands at 40 mln in Q1FY 18
July 10, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-NPCI says Rupay card's monthly transaction volume on PoS and e-commerce stands at 40 mln in Q1FY 18

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - National Payments Corporation of India:

* Rupay card's monthly transaction volume on point of sale and e-commerce stands at 40 million valuing about INR 50 billion in Q1FY 18 Source text - (National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) is proud to announce that RuPay card’s monthly transaction volume on Point of Sale (POS) and e-commerce stands at 4 crore valuing about Rs. 5,000 crore during Q1FY 18. The transaction volume and value during pre-demonetisation period were about 1 crore and Rs. 1,500 crore respectively. Recent use cases on RuPay contactless like Kochi, Ahmedabad and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are poised to significantly contribute towards digital transactions through RuPay cards. )

