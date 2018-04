April 27 (Reuters) - NPO Fizika:

* FY 2017 SALES REVENUE RUB 291.4 MILLION VERSUS RUB 333.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATION RUB 22.1 MILLION VERSUS RUB 489.7 MILLION YEAR AGO