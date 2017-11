Nov 29 (Reuters) - Npt Ltd:

* HY‍ NET PROFIT AFTER TAX DECREASED BY 4.74% TO NZ$2.411 M​LN

* - DECLARES ‍CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.90 CENTS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* - ‍HY GROSS RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 2.62% TO NZ$8.647MLN​