BRIEF-‍NQ Mobile Releases A Letter To Shareholders From Chairman

Feb 7 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc:

* ‍NQ MOBILE INC. RELEASES A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* NQ MOBILE INC - ‍DIVESTMENT AND SALES PROCESS OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES “TOOK MUCH LONGER THAN ANTICIPATED​”

* NQ MOBILE INC - ADJUSTMENTS IN ULTIMATE DIVESTMENT AND SALES PATH LED TO SHAREHOLDERS’ UNCERTAINTIES AND CONCERNS​

* NQ MOBILE INC - ‍BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECEIVED APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION MORE IN CASH FROM TONGFANG​

* NQ MOBILE INC - ‍EXPECT TO COMMERCIALLY LAUNCH SMART RIDE BUSINESS IN SUMMER​