July 8 (Reuters) - NRF:

* NRF SAYS U.S. RETAIL IMPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN FAR BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVELS INTO THIS FALL AS IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTINUES

* NRF SAYS RETAILERS ARE BEING CONSERVATIVE WITH AMOUNT OF MERCHANDISE THEY IMPORT THIS YEAR

* NRF SAYS OUTLOOK FOR IMPORTS BY U.S. RETAILERS IS SLOWLY IMPROVING, BUT THESE ARE STILL SOME OF THE LOWEST NUMBERS SEEN IN YRS