BRIEF-NRG Energy Announces Proposed Offering Of $500 Mln Convertible Senior Notes

May 21 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $500 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* NRG ENERGY - INTENDS TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048

* NRG ENERGY INC - NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

* NRG ENERGY INC - INTENDS TO USE CASH ON HAND TO REPURCHASE SHARES TO COMPLETE NRG’S $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NRG ENERGY INC - INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS