May 7 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021

* NRG ENERGY INC - PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MILLION WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018