June 12 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc

* NRG Energy - Co, Genon Energy, holders of Genon's notes, continue negotiating, documenting, finalizing restructuring support agreement - SEC filing

* NRG Energy - Parties have agreed to extend term of consent agreement to 5:00 p.m. eastern time, on June 12