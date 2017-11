BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.53 ‍​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* NRG energy inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.53 ‍​

* NRG energy inc - qtrly ‍​total operating revenues $3,049 million versus $3,421 million

* Nrg energy inc sees ‍2017 adjusted ebitda $2,400 million - $2,500 million ​

* Nrg energy inc sees ‍2017 free cash flow before growth investments $1,175 million - $1,275 million ​

* Nrg energy inc sees 2018 ‍adjusted ebitda $2,800 million - $3,000 million​

* Nrg energy inc - sees 2018 free cash flow before growth investments $1,550 million to $1,750‍​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: