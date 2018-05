May 3 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE

* QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MILLION VERSUS $2,382 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NRG ENERGY - TRANSFORMATION PLAN ON TRACK WITH $80 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS REALIZED IN Q1, AND $3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES STILL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2wbkhfo) Further company coverage: