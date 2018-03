BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc. Reports Qtrly Loss From Continuing Operations $1,667 Million Versus $891 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY, INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, REAFFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍AUTHORIZED $1 BILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES​

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍FIRST $500 MILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES​ PROGRAM TO BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY

* NRG ENERGY INC - AS OF END OF Q4 OF 2017, NRG REALIZED $150 MILLION OF ITS 2017 COST SAVINGS TARGET AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍ANNOUNCING SALE OF BOSTON ENERGY TRADING AND MARKETING LLC​

* NRG ENERGY INC - QTRLY LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1,667 MILLION VERSUS $891 MILLION

* NRG ENERGY INC - RECORDED $1.8 BILLION NON-CASH ASSET AND GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR FY‍​

* NRG ENERGY INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA $497 MILLION VERSUS $471 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)