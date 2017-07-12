FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc - ‍transformation plan targets removal of $13 bln debt
July 12, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc - ‍transformation plan targets removal of $13 bln debt

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc

* NRG Energy launches transformation plan

* NRG Energy Inc- ‍business review committee (brc) unanimously recommended transformation plan​

* NRG Energy Incsays transformation plan target inculde $2.5-$4.0 billion targeted asset sale net cash proceeds

* NRG Energy Inc says NRG is well underway in a process to explore strategic alternatives for its interest in nrg yield and renewables platform

* NRG Energy Inc- ‍transformation plan targets pro forma annual adjusted ebitda of $1.845 billion​

* NRG Energy Inc- ‍transformation plan targets removal of $13 billion total debt from balance sheet​

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2,565 million - $2,765 million

* NRG Energy Inc- ‍transformation plan targets $855 million recurring annual free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) accretive improvements​

* Sees 2017 cash from operations $1,760 million - $1,960 million

* NRG Energy Inc says in the transformation plan​ "‍majority of targets and results are achievable by end of 2018"

* Sees 2017 free cash flow before growth investments $1,290 million - $1,490 million

* NRG-Maintaining guidance for fy 2017 adjusted ebitda and fcfbg investments and adjusting for deconsolidation of genon & impact of transformation plan

* NRG Energy -‍ plan expects to realize $370 million non-recurring working capital improvements through 2020, about $290 million in one-time costs to achieve​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

