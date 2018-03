BRIEF-NRG Energy Lenders Agree To Reprice Its Term Loan B

March 21 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE ITS TERM LOAN B

* NRG ENERGY - REPRICED $1.872 BILLION TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023

* NRG ENERGY INC - TRANSACTION IS LEVERAGE NEUTRAL AND ENHANCES FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH

* NRG ENERGY INC - TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS

* NRG ENERGY INC - EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MILLION

* NRG ENERGY INC - EXPECTED ANNUALIZED INTEREST SAVINGS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: