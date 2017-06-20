BRIEF-NRG Energy says Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements

June 20 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc

* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation

* NRG has determined that Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements - SEC filing

* NRG will record its investment in Genon under cost method with an estimated fair value of zero

* NRG expects to record a loss on discontinued operations of about $710 million during three months ended June 30, 2017