#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy says Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc

* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation

* NRG has determined that Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements - SEC filing

* NRG will record its investment in Genon under cost method with an estimated fair value of zero

* NRG expects to record a loss on discontinued operations of about $710 million during three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2syboqO) Further company coverage:

