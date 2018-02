BRIEF-NRG Yield Enters Into Binding Agreements With NRG Energy

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG YIELD INC - BINDING AGREEMENTS WITH NRG ENERGY TO ACQUIRE BOTH 154 MW BUCKTHORN SOLAR PROJECT AND 527 MW CARLSBAD ENERGY CENTER

* NRG YIELD INC - GIP ACQUIRES NRG‘S RENEWABLES PLATFORM, INCLUDING 6.4 GW OF BACKLOG AND DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

* NRG YIELD INC - ACQUIRING BOTH 154 MW BUCKTHORN SOLAR PROJECT AND 527 MW CARLSBAD ENERGY CENTER FOR A COMBINED $407 MILLION IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION

* NRG YIELD INC - ACQUIRING BOTH 154 MW BUCKTHORN SOLAR PROJECT AND 527 MW CARLSBAD ENERGY CENTER WITH ANNUAL EXPECTED CAFD OF $44 MILLION BEGINNING IN 2019

* NRG - GIP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NRG TO ACQUIRE NRG'S FULL OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NRG YIELD AND RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT, OPERATIONS PLATFORM