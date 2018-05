BRIEF-NRG Yield Files Prospectus Supplement Relates To The $99.3 Mln Aggregate Offering Price Of Shares Of Co's Class C Common Stock

May 4 (Reuters) - NRG Yield Inc:

* NRG YIELD INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATES TO THE $99.3 MILLION AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF SHARES OF CO’S CLASS C COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* NRG YIELD INC SAYS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT REPLACES AND SUPERSEDES THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, DATED AUGUST 9, 2016

* NRG YIELD INC - MAY OFFER, SELL SHARES OF CO’S CLASS C COMMON STOCK HAVING REMAINING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $99.3 MILLION FROM TIME TO TIME

* NRG YIELD INC SAYS CONTINUATION OF 2016 AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM