BRIEF-Nrg Yield Inc - Qtrly Total Operating Revenues $225 Million Versus $221 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - NRG Yield Inc:

* NRG YIELD INC - MAINTAINING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NRG YIELD INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A AND CLASS C COMMON SHARE OF $0.16 - SEC FILING

* NRG YIELD INC - QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $225 MILLION VERSUS $221 MILLION

* NRG YIELD INC - CO IS TARGETING DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWTH OF 15% ANNUALLY ON EACH OF ITS CLASS A AND CLASS C COMMON STOCK THROUGH 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2Kwjfh7) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)