April 22 (Reuters) - NRJ Group SA:

* DECISION NOT TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AT THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING 2020

* COVID-19: DECLINE IN REVENUE OF GROUP'S RADIO AND TELEVISION DIVISIONS WHICH MIGHT RANGE BETWEEN 45% AND 60% FROM MARCH TO MAY 2020