BRIEF-NRJ Group FY Operating Result Down At 28.2 Million Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - NRJ Group SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 21.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH REGARDS TO COVID-19, OUR EMPLOYEES’ HEALTH REMAINS THE GROUP’S PRIORITY, WHILE CONTINUING TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES EXPECTED BY OUR LISTENERS, VIEWERS AND CLIENTS. TO DO SO, THE GROUP HAS IMPLEMENTED BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS FOR ITS VARIOUS PROFESSIONS AND SITES

* PERSPECTIVES DO NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MARCH THE GROUP HAS RECORDED CAMPAIGN CANCELLATIONS FROM BOTH RADIO AND TELEVISION ADVERTISERS, WITH SHARP ACCELERATION OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS

* FY EBITDA EXCLUDING BARTERS EUR 61.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN CANCELLATIONS, REVENUE FOR THE RADIO AND TELEVISION DIVISIONS SHOULD BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY IN Q1 2020

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 28.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EXCLUDING BARTERS OF EUR 386.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 392.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BEYOND THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE EVOLUTION OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS AND ITS CONSEQUENCES ON THE GROUP’S RESULTS

* PERSPECTIVES FOR RADIO DIVISION: INTERNATIONALLY, IN 2020 THE GROUP PREDICTS A STABLE CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING BARTERS

* FY NET CASH SURPLUS OF €213.5 MILLION WHICH, AFTER APPLYING THE IFRS 16 STANDARD AND DEDUCTING €33.7 MILLION IN LEASE LIABILITIES, AMOUNTS TO €179.8 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2xK0ZPm Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)