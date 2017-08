July 26 (Reuters) - NRJ GROUP SA:

* H1 2017, NRJ GROUP GENERATED REVENUE OF €179.4 MILLION, SLIGHTLY DOWN BY 1.8% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE STOOD AT €6.1 MILLION

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, THE GROUP POSTED A NET CASH SURPLUS OF EUR 171.3 MILLION