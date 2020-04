BRIEF-NRJ Group Q1 Revenue Down At 82.8 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - NRJ Group SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 82.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 96.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RADIO AND TV DIVISION: GROUP DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY TO MEASURE THE EXTENT OF THE IMPACT IT WILL HAVE ON THE GROUP’S REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2020

* TO DATE, COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS HAS NOT HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BROADCASTING DIVISION’S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY, EVEN IF IT HAS SLOWED DOWN WORK ON NEW SITES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)