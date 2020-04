April 17 (Reuters) - NSE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 76.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS A SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION THAT ENABLES IT TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF THE FUTURE OF THIS HEALTH CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)