February 12, 2018 / 4:12 AM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Nsfocus Information Technology says change of shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says Investor AB Limited will transfer 9.4 percent stake (75.6 million shares)in the company to Beijing-based tech service firm, at the price of 9.41 yuan per share, for 711.6 million yuan in total

* Says LEGEND CAPITAL will transfer 0.8 percent stake(6.4 million shares) in the company to the Beijing-based tech service firm for 60.3 million yuan in total

* LEGEND CAPITAL will transfer 5.1 percent stake(41 million shares) in the company to Ningbo-based investment management fund for 385.4 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/o56RrT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

