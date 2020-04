BRIEF-NSI Confirms Final Div. Payment Of 1.12 Euro/Shr, Withdraws 2020 Guidance

April 16 (Reuters) - NSI NV:

* FOR Q1 OVERALL VACANCY RATE OF 7.4%

* WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED UNCERTAINTY

* STRONG SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY IN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CORONAVIRUS ENVIRONMENT

* Q1 EPRA EPS OF € 0.54 PER SHARE, DRIVEN BY LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL GROWTH OF 9.9%

* RENT COLLECTION OF 85% FOR INVOICED RENT FOR MONTH OF APRIL AND FOR Q2

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF € 1.12 PER SHARE CONFIRMED

* IN THE FORTUNATE POSITION OF HAVING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, AT 27.6% LTV BASED ON DEC 2019 VALUATIONS, WITH NO MAJOR DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL JUNE 2023

* GROSS RENTAL INCOME IN Q1 IS DOWN BY 7.6% (€ 1.6M) COMPARED TO Q1 LAST YEAR

* OUTLOOK: WE HAVE NOT ASKED FOR ANY GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO DATE AND DO NOT INTEND TO ASK FOR ANY SUPPORT

* FINANCING COSTS IN Q1 ARE DOWN 23.1% (€ 0.6M) COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* SMALL € 25M SECURED LOAN IS DUE IN JULY 2020, WHICH WILL BE REPAID BY DRAWING ON THE EXISTING RCF

