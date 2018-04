April 19 (Reuters) - NSI NV:

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 VACANCY RATE 18.8% (UP 0.4% VERSUS YE 2017)

* FOR 2018 EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF €2.16 PER SHARE

* LEASING MOMENTUM POINTS TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE VACANCY IMPROVEMENT FOR 2018

* EXPECTS RUN-RATE EPS FOR Q2 TO BE LOWER THAN IN Q1

* "FURTHER REDUCTION IN THE VACANCY RATE AND CONTINUED ASSET ROTATION AS THE TWO MAIN POINTS OF FOCUS FOR NOW"- CEO Source text : bit.ly/2Hbg6p0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)