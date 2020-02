Feb 27 (Reuters) - NSL Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS S$33.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF S$4.3 MILLION

* FY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS S$272.4 MILLION VERSUS S$282.3 MILLION

* THERE ARE CHALLENGES TO KEEP PLANT UTILIZATION HIGH IN SECOND HALF AMIDST WEAK CONSTRUCTION SECTOR OUTLOOK

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK GOING TO CAUSE DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS BUT EXTENT OF ANY ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT TO GROUP IS UNCERTAIN AT THIS POINT