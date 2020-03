March 19 (Reuters) - NSL Ltd:

* OFFICES AND FACTORIES OF UNITS IN MALAYSIA WILL BE CLOSED FROM 18 MARCH TO 31 MARCH 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IS ASSESSING IMPACT OF DEVELOPMENT ON ITS BUSINESS & WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR STATE OF HEALTH OF WORKERS IN MALAYSIA

* MANUFACTURE OF PRECAST CONCRETE PRODUCTS,PREFABRICATED INFRASTRUCTURE PRODUCTS FOR CO'S PROJECTS IN MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE WILL CEASE DURING PERIOD