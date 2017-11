Nov 9 (Reuters) - NET TRADING GROUP NTG AB (PUBL) :

* ‍NTG CARRIES OUT DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO ORVELIN GROUP AB​

* NEW ISSUE TO GIVE COMPANY SEK 6.4 MILLION WITH PRICE PR SHARE AT SEK 3.2‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)