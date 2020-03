BRIEF-NTG Nordic Transport Group Q4 EBIT Ex. Items At DKK 60 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S:

* REG-NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S PUBLISHES ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* Q4 REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS DKK 1,401M, AN INCREASE OF 13% OVER Q4 2018

* Q4 EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS WAS DKK 60M (Q4 2018: 54M)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT IN SHORT-TERM AND CAUSE A HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY AND UNPREDICTABILITY IN MARKET.

* EXPECTS FOLLOWING FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2020: REVENUE OF DKK 4,500 - 5,300M

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS OF DKK 130 - 180M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)