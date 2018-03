March 13 (Reuters) - Ntn Buzztime Inc:

* NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) - SEC FILING

* NTN BUZZTIME INC - ‍EWB WAIVED CO'S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017​