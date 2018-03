BRIEF-NTN Buzztime Says Sean Gordon Submitted Letter Seeking Nomination Of Himself As A Candidate For Co's Board

March 2 (Reuters) - NTN Buzztime Inc:

* NTN BUZZTIME - SEAN GORDON SUBMITTED LETTER TO CO IN WHICH HE SOUGHT TO NOMINATE HIMSELF AS A CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO COMPANY’S BOARD

* NTN BUZZTIME SAYS DETERMINED THAT SEAN GORDON’S LETTER FAILED TO COMPLY WITH CERTAIN PROCEDURES REQUIRED BY CO’S BYLAWS - SEC FILING

* NTN BUZZTIME SAYS MANAGEMENT & DIRECTORS HAVE HAD MANY PREVIOUS DISCUSSIONS WITH GORDON

* NTN BUZZTIME INC SAYS DETERMINED SEAN GORDON'S LETTER IS NOT A "VALID STOCKHOLDER NOMINATION OR PROPOSAL" Source text: (bit.ly/2oLxjt9) Further company coverage: