April 23 (Reuters) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc:

* NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING

* NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2HmJK6B) Further company coverage: