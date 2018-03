March 22 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NUANCE APPOINTS MARK BENJAMIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC - BENJAMIN SUCCEEDS PAUL RICCI, WHO WILL RETIRE FROM NUANCE ON MARCH 29, 2018

* NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC - MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP