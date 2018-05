BRIEF-Nuance Q2 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.56

May 9 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NUANCE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.56

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MILLION, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MILLION, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH

* COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $516.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S