BRIEF-Nuance Sees Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.15 TO $0.18

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NUANCE PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26 TO $0.27

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.18

* EXPECTS FISCAL Q1 GAAP REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $500.0 MILLION AND $503.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $507.0 MILLION AND $510.0 MILLION

* NUANCE - Q1 RESULTS INCLUDE ABOUT $0.27 & $0.02 PER SHARE BENEFIT TO GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS, DUE TO IMPACT FROM NEW U.S. FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $493.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S