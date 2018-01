BRIEF-Nucana Announces Promising Clinical Data On Nuc-1031 As Front-Line Treatment Of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nucana Plc:

* NUCANA ANNOUNCES PROMISING CLINICAL DATA AT ASCO GI ON NUC-1031 (ACELARIN®) AS FRONT-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED BILIARY TRACT CANCER

* NUCANA SAYS COMBINATION OF ACELARIN AND CISPLATIN WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS AND NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES

* NUCANA PLC - IN TRIAL, 2 OF 8 PATIENTS RECEIVED ONLY ONE CYCLE OR LESS OF THERAPY DUE TO COMPLICATIONS UNRELATED TO EITHER ACELARIN OR CISPLATIN

* NUCANA SAYS PLAN TO INITIATE PIVOTAL STUDY OF ACELARIN AND CISPLATIN IN FRONT-LINE ADVANCED BILIARY TRACT CANCER IN 2018

* NUCANA PLC - ANALYSIS OF PHASE 1B STUDY SHOWED ACELARIN, WHEN COMBINED WITH CISPLATIN WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN FRONT-LINE ADVANCED BILIARY TRACT CANCER

* NUCANA-STUDY SHOWED ACELARIN, WHEN COMBINED WITH CISPLATIN, ACHIEVED HIGH RESPONSE RATES, WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN FRONT-LINE ADVANCED BILIARY TRACT CANCER