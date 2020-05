May 18 (Reuters) - NuCana PLC:

* NUCANA ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF ENROLLMENT IN MULTIPLE CLINICAL STUDIES AFTER TEMPORARY PAUSE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NUCANA PLC - RE-OPENED PHASE I AND PHASE IB CLINICAL STUDIES OF NUC-3373 AND PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY OF NUC-7738

* NUCANA - ALL CLINICAL STUDIES HAVE NOW RE-OPENED TO NEW PATIENT ENROLLMENT