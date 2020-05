May 5 (Reuters) - NuCana PLC:

* NUCANA ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF GLOBAL PHASE III STUDY OF ACELARIN PLUS CISPLATIN IN PATIENTS WITH BILIARY TRACT CANCER (NUTIDE:121)

* NUCANA PLC - RE-OPENING OF NUTIDE:121 HAS BEGUN IN CERTAIN GEOGRAPHIES, INCLUDING AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN, UKRAINE AND UNITED KINGDOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: