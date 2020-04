BRIEF-Nucana PLC - Believes That Pandemic Will Inevitably Cause Some Delays To Timing Of Initiation And Completion Of Its Clinical Studies

NuCana PLC:

* NUCANA PLC - BELIEVES THAT PANDEMIC WILL INEVITABLY CAUSE SOME DELAYS TO TIMING OF INITIATION AND COMPLETION OF ITS CLINICAL STUDIES

* NUCANA PLC - PRECISE TIMING OF DELAYS AND OVERALL IMPACT IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN

* NUCANA PLC - IS CONTINUING TO MONITOR COVID-19 PANDEMIC AS IT RAPIDLY EVOLVES

* NUCANA - ALSO ADAPTED ONGOING STUDIES TO REDUCE RISK OF EXPOSURE TO CORONAVIRUS BY MINIMIZING TIME PATIENTS NEED TO BE IN HOSPITAL FOR STUDY VISITS

* NUCANA PLC - ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS IN ITS ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY PAUSED

* NUCANA PLC - PATIENTS WHO ARE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN NUCANA'S ONGOING STUDIES ARE CONTINUING TO RECEIVE TREATMENT