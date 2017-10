Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nucana PLC

* Nucana PLC -expect initial public offering price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per ads

* Nucana PLC says selling 6.7 million of co’s adss in the offering - sec filing

* Nucana PLC​ says intends to use about $38.0 to $50.0 million of IPO net proceeds to further development of acelarin

* Nucana PLC​ says intends to use about $28.0 to $35.0 million of IPO net proceeds to further development of NUC-3373​ Source text : bit.ly/2hckrsh