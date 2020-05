May 19 (Reuters) - NuCana PLC:

* NUCANA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE GBP 0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE GBP -0.18 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS AT LEAST INTO Q4 OF 2021

* CLINICAL STUDIES RE-OPENED TO NEW PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOLLOWING TEMPORARY PAUSE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC