BRIEF-Nucleus Financial Says There Has Been Limited Impact From Covid-19 On Flows To Date

March 24 (Reuters) - Nucleus Financial Group PLC:

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GP - COVID-19 AND TRADING UPDATE

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - COMPANY WILL OBSERVE FCA’S REQUEST AND WILL DEFER PUBLICATION OF ITS RESULTS.

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - POSITIVE INFLOW MOMENTUM FROM Q4 CONTINUED INTO 2020

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON FLOWS TO DATE

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE IN RESPECT OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET CONSENSUS

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - TO END-FEBRUARY, YEAR TO DATE GROSS INFLOWS WERE UP 35% AND NET INFLOWS WERE UP 132%

* NUCLEUS FINANCIAL GROUP PLC - VALUE OF MOST ASSET CLASSES HAS FALLEN CONSIDERABLY IN MARCH