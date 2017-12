BRIEF-Nucor Announces Guidance For Its Fourth Quarter Earnings

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* NUCOR ANNOUNCES GUIDANCE FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* - NUCOR EXPECTS Q4 RESULTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - “IMPORTS CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT U.S. STEEL INDUSTRY”

* - EXPECTED Q4 OF 2017 EARNINGS IN STEEL MILLS SEGMENT WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY MARGIN COMPRESSION

* - EXPECT SIMILAR RESULTS IN STEEL PRODUCTS SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO Q3 OF 2017

* - ‍EXPECT EARNINGS OF RAW MATERIALS SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2017 TO BE IMPROVED FROM Q3 OF 2017​

* - NUCOR STEEL LOUISIANA EXPERIENCED AN UNPLANNED OUTAGE IN Q4 OF 2017 AND RESUMED OPERATIONS IN EARLY DECEMBER

* - “AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY AND CONTINUES TO BE A BRIGHT SPOT FOR NUCOR”

* - “WE ARE ENCOURAGED BY MARKET CONDITIONS HEADING INTO 2018”

* SAYS OPTIMISTIC ON EXPECTED OVERALL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN 2018

* NUCOR - “BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET DEMAND IN Q4 OF 2017 HAS BEEN SOLID”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NUCOR - PROJECTED Q4 RESULTS DO NOT CONTAIN ESTIMATES RELATED TO IMPACT OF PROPOSED U.S. FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION