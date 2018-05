May 11 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* NUCOR ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUILD GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL

* NUCOR CORP - NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240 MILLION INVESTMENT WITH AN ANNUAL CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY 500,000 TONS

* NUCOR CORP - NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* NUCOR CORP - ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS