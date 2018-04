BRIEF-Nucor Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $1.10

April 19 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Q1 SALES $5.57 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.46 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVERAGE SCRAP AND SCRAP SUBSTITUTE COST PER TON USED DURING Q1 OF 2018 WAS $337, AN INCREASE OF 19% COMPARED TO $284 IN Q1 OF 2017

* TOTAL TONS SHIPPED TO OUTSIDE CUSTOMERS WERE 6,967,000 TONS IN Q1 OF 2018, A 6% INCREASE

* EARNINGS IN Q2 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2018

* AVERAGE SALES PRICE PER TON IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 9% COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* STEEL MILL METAL MARGINS AND PROFITS IN MARCH WERE BY FAR STRONGEST IN Q1 OF 2018

* PERFORMANCE OF STEEL MILLS SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN Q2 OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO Q1

* “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”

* BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “

* NUCOR - EXPECT IMPROVED PERFORMANCE FOR STEEL PRODUCTS SEGMENT IN Q2 OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2018