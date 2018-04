BRIEF-Nucor Says We Believe There Is Sustainable Strength In Steel End-Use Markets

April 19 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* NUCOR CFO SAYS EARNINGS IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER - CONF CALL

* NUCOR SAYS WE BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END-USE MARKETS - CONF CALL

* NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT

* NUCOR SAYS BASED ON CONTRACTS, FOR Q2 WE SEE PRICING CONTINUE TO IMPROVE FOR OUR CONTRACT AND SPOT BUSINESSES WITH STABLE SCRAP PRICING AND INCREASING SELLING PRICE - CONF CALL

* NUCOR SAYS WE SHOULD SEE MARGIN EXPANSION AS WE MOVE INTO THE SECOND QUARTER - CONF CALL

* NUCOR CEO SAYS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT I HEAR A LOT ABOUT IS CONCERNING SHORTAGE OF STEEL IN THE FUTURE AFTER THE MAY 1 DATE, I CAN ASSURE YOU, THERE'S NOT GOING TO BE SHORTAGE - CONF CALL