BRIEF-Nucor Sees Q1 2018 Shr $1.00 To $1.05

March 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Q1 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS Q1 2018 RESULTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.00 TO $1.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* NUCOR - PROJECTED Q1 RESULTS INCLUDE EXPENSE OF $21.8 MILLION RELATED TO WRITE OFF OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO CHANGE IN TAX STATUS OF SUBSIDIARY

* EXPECT Q1 EARNINGS IN STEEL MILLS SEGMENT TO BE IMPROVED COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017

* ‍EXPECT DECREASED EARNINGS IN STEEL PRODUCTS SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017 DUE TO TYPICAL SEASONALITY​

* ‍EXPECT EARNINGS IN RAW MATERIALS SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2018 TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017​

* EXPECT POSITIVE PRICING MOMENTUM FOR ALL STEEL MILL PRODUCT GROUPS TO CONTINUE INTO Q2