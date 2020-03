BRIEF-Nufarm Gets Regulatory Clearance For Sale Of Nufarm Brazil

March 6 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd:

* REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR SALE OF NUFARM BRAZIL AND CONFIRMATION OF HALF YEAR GUIDANCE

* NUFARM CONFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FIRST HALF FY20 UNDERLYING EBITDA IN RANGE OF A$55 MILLION TO A$65 MILLION

* GENERAL-SUPERINTENDENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC DEFENCE IN BRAZIL PROVIDED CLEARANCE FOR SALE OF NUFARM BRAZIL TO SUMITOMO

* EXPECTS TO REPORT INTEREST COSTS FOR CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED BUSINESSES OF ABOUT A$90 MILLION TO A$100 MILLION FOR FY20

* NUFARM EXPECTS TO REPORT MATERIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY A$35 MILLION (POST TAX) FOR FIRST HALF OF FY20.

* GROSS PURCHASE PRICE OF A$1.188 BILLION ON NUFARM BRAZIL TRANSACTION

* DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT A$220 MILLION FOR FY20 ASSUMING NO SIGNIFICANT MOVEMENT IN CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* EXPECTS TO REPORT MATERIAL ITEMS OF ABOUT A$35 MILLION FOR H1 FY20